South Korean coastguard arrests man who arrived by jet ski from China

A Chinese national, who tried to enter the country after travelling by jet ski, has been arrested, South Korea's coastguard said Tuesday (August 22). The man reportedly travelled from China, covering a journey of more than 300 kilometres.

Local media reports said that the man crossed the Yellow Sea on an 1800-cc jet ski from Shandong province, using binoculars and a compass to navigate and tow five barrels of fuel. He was wearing a life vest and helmet.

The coastguard said in a press release: "He refilled the petrol on the ride and dumped the empty barrels into the sea."

But he called for rescue when his jet ski got stuck in tidal flats near the western port city of Incheon's cruise terminal.

According to the coastguard, the man was arrested after he "attempted to smuggle himself into" Incheon. There were suspicions of espionage, but the authorities said that they found no sign that the man was a spy.

The man was identified when South Korea-based campaigner Lee Dae-seon of NGO Dialogue China said that the jet-ski escapee is Chinese rights activist Kwon Pyong.

The 35-year-old Kwon had posted pictures on social media mocking Chinese President Xi Jinping, and spent time in jail in China for subversion, Lee told news agency AFP on Tuesday.

Also read: Dramatic visuals show wild wind carrying away pilgrims amid storm in Mecca

As quoted, Lee said: "While his means of entry into South Korea in violation of the law was wrong, surveillance of the Chinese authorities and political persecution of Kwon since 2016 are behind his life-risking crossing into South Korea."

"He is now weighing whether to apply for refugee status in South Korea or choose a third country," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE