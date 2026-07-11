/North Korea's Kim inspired by his favourite wannabe 'dictator' Trump? Satellite images reveal secret makeover of 9 luxury compounds

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un appears to have been inspired by US President Donald Trump's long line of renovation projects. Even as North Korea faces shortages and economic hardship, fresh satellite imagery shows construction activity at at least nine of Kim's luxury compounds.

The renovations come as Trump, who once confessed his aspiration to be a dictator for at least one day of his presidency, continues to publicly tout “upgrades” to the White House. The latest project, as per reports, is a fortification of the White House front door. But unlike Trump, who often highlights his renovation plans, Kim has kept the work at his sprawling estates hidden from public view, with no mention in North Korean state media.

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What is Kim renovating?

Analysis of satellite images by NK Pro, a research service that tracks developments inside North Korea, shows construction beginning between late May and early June at several of Kim's residences. The projects include a compound in Pyongyang, a private beachfront retreat in Wonsan, a lakeside resort, and an enormous family estate reportedly large enough to include missile launch facilities.

Experts say the timing is no coincidence. Growing economic cooperation with Russia and China has provided the Kim regime with fresh financial resources, allowing the leadership to invest in prestige projects while much of the population continues to face severe hardship.

Michael Madden, a North Korea leadership expert at the Stimson Center, told the Wall Street Journal that many of the properties hold personal significance for Kim. "These are places where Kim Jong Un grew up," Madden said. "He probably maintained the high taste levels."

A rare glimpse into Kim's luxury lifestyle

Kim is believed to own more than a dozen luxury residences scattered across the country. Satellite imagery over the years has revealed features rarely associated with one of the world's most isolated states, including superyachts, horse racing tracks, Olympic size swimming pools and sprawling private villas.

One of the compounds currently undergoing roof work is Kim's beachfront retreat in Wonsan, where his reported $7 million yacht is usually moored during the summer.