North Korea marks 10 years since Kim Jong Un's election as top party leader

North Korea on Monday marked 10 years since Kim Jong Un was elected as the leader of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).

Praising the North Korean leader, Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, said "he is a gifted thinker and theoretician, outstanding statesman and peerlessly great commander."

Calling Kim "a peerless patriot and a great defender of peace," Chloe said he made North Korea "a full-fledged military power equipped with all powerful physical means of self-defence."

Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong Il, died in December 2011 after which he assumed power as the supreme commander of the military. His has ruled the one-party state for its entire history.

Colin Zwirko, an analytical correspondent with NK News, which monitors North Korea, said on Twitter "Ten years is a fine time for Kim to try and boost his cult of personality even higher."

North Korea is also going to celebrate the 110-year anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, North Korea's founder and Kim Jong Un's grandfather, on Friday.

According to the US State Department's top North Korea envoy, Sung Kim "We are worried that in connection with the upcoming April 15 anniversary, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) may be tempted to take another provocative action."

"I don't want to speculate too much, but I think it could be another missile launch, it could be a nuclear test," he said.

Under Kim Jong Un's leadership, North Korea has conducted four of its six nuclear tests, and developed massive intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

''Kim has opened up a new era for North Korea as a powerful socialist nation prospering and developing with self-sustenance and self-reliance,'' Choe said.



