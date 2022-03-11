From hypersonics to cruise missiles: North Korea's long-range ballistic missile technology

North Korea has tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system, Seoul said Friday, with the US threatening fresh sanctions over the "serious escalation".

Pyongyang had claimed the two recent tests were of components of a "reconnaissance satellite" but the US and Seoul said they were of a so-called "monster" missile first showcased at a parade in 2020.

From hypersonics to cruise missiles, North Korea embarked on a string of launches earlier this year while threatening to restart long-range and nuclear tests.

What new capacity has leader Kim Jong Un's regime developed? Let's take a look at North Korea's long-range ballistic missile technology: