North Korea denounces Japan's military buildup, warns it will 'shudder' over wrong choice

North Korea has denounced Japan's new security strategy and has vowed action to show just how "wrong" Japan's choice is. The nation also said that international sanctions will not stop its efforts to step up its own security efforts.

Days after Tokyo unveiled its ambitious military buildup that as per Reuters stands to be its biggest since World War two, Pyongyang said that Japan's strategy effectively formalised a "new aggression policy" and stands to fundamentally change the regional security environment.

"Japan is bringing a serious security crisis on the Korean Peninsula and in the East Asia region by adopting a new security strategy that effectively acknowledges its pre-emptive strike capabilities against other countries," said a North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson.

"Japan will soon learn with a shudder it has made a clearly wrong and very dangerous choice," warned the North as it denounced the Japanese military buildup as a "serious challenge" to international peace adding that it is in violation of the UN charter.

"We make it clear once again that we have the right to take bold and decisive military measures to protect our fundamental rights ... in response to the complicated regional security environment."

In a separate statement Kim Yo Jong, sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressed the reports of North developing a spy satellite and said that her country's attempts to develop the equipment were a "pressing priority" with a direct link to Pyongyang's security.

As per a KCNA report, she also said that neighbour South Korea would "cry out for some kind of international cooperation and try hard to impose additional sanctions on us," adding that with her nation's right to survival and development being threatened, "why are we afraid of sanctions ... and why would we stop?"

Pyongyang also slammed the United States for "exalting and instigating" pacifist Japan's "rearmament and re-invasion plan" saying that given this Washington has no right to question North Korea's efforts to bolster its defences.

