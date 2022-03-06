North Korea confirms missile launch, says conducted another spy satellite test

After reports of a ballistic missile's launch, North Korea has said that it conducted "another important" test for reconnaissance satellite systems, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday.

The launch was conducted by North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) and the Academy of Defence Science "under the plan of developing a reconnaissance satellite," KCNA reported.

This was the second such launch in a week to test satellite equipment. It was also the ninth missile launch this year.

The latest test comes just days ahead of a presidential election in South Korea on Wednesday.

"Through the test, the NADA confirmed the reliability of data transmission and reception system of the satellite, its control command system and various ground-based control systems," KCNA said.

Like the last test, the KCNA has not elaborated again on the type of rocket used in the launch. But the authorities in South Korea said that it appeared to be a ballistic missile fired from an area near Pyongyang where its international airport is located.

The North Korean missile reached a height of about 560 km (350 miles) and flew 270 km (170 miles), South Korea's military said.

