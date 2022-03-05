Useless Cold War relics? Hundreds of German anti-aircraft missiles pledged to Ukraine unsafe, says report

Germany has pledged hundreds of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. But several of them are useless Cold War relics from East Germany, a report said.

Not just this, they are also packed in boxes so moldy that anyone who handles them needs to wear protective gear.

At least 700 of the 2,700 'Strela' anti-aircraft missiles, which Germany has earmarked for Ukraine are inoperable, Der Spiegel reported.

Ukrainian fighters are in dire need of advanced weapons to fend off the Russian invasion. But Germany is sending aging missiles, which are Soviet-made. They date from the era of pre-1990 East German National People's Army.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It threatens our entire post-war order. In this situation, it is our duty to support Ukraine to the best of our ability in its defence against Vladimir Putin's invading army," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said last week while pledging arms to Ukraine.

The handpieces necessary for firing the missiles are also missing, the report added. The relics are also not safe to use, the report said citing a classified military document.

No defective weapons would be sent to Ukraine, a spokesman for Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht told Der Spiegel.

(With inputs from agencies)