North Atlantic experiencing record-breaking marine heatwave

Parts of the North Atlantic are witnessing an “exceptional” marine heatwave, with coasts of United Kingdom and Ireland recording the highest sea-surface temperatures.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that April and May reported the highest ocean surface temperatures since record-keeping began in 1850.

It said that parts of North Atlantic have recorded category 4 marine heat wave– defined as “extreme”—with water temperature in some areas reporting 5 degrees Celsius (9 Fahrenheit) hotter than usual.

The UK Met office said that temperatures in the North Atlantic in May were around 1.25 degrees Celsius (2.25 Fahrenheit) above average.

“The eastern Atlantic, from Iceland down to the tropics, is much warmer than average. But areas around parts of north-western Europe, including parts of the UK, have among some of the highest sea-surface temperatures relative to average,” Stephen Belcher, the Met Office’s chief scientist, said in a statement. Situation alarming Scientists have sounded alarm saying that such climatic phenomena might have adverse effects on marine life.

The Gulf Coast in Texas earlier this month saw thousands of dead fish washed up ashore, as scientists linked the deaths to rising ocean temperatures, saying that warmer water cannot hold more oxygen. In 2021, an extreme heat wave cooked around a billion shellfish to death on Canada’s West Coast.

Experts have expressed shock saying that called the spike in Atlantic heat wave was “totally unprecedented.”

“It is way beyond the worst-case predictions for the changing climate of the region. It’s truly frightening how fast this ocean basin is changing,” Richard Unsworth, an associate professor of biosciences at Swansea University in the UK and a founding director of Project-Seagrass, told CNN. Factors behind rise in water temperature Scientists say there are a plethora of factors behind the rise of sea surface temperatures, with the primary reason being El Niño, a climate pattern that describes the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean. It tends to have a warming effect globally.

Other factors that also may play a role include a lack of dust from the Sahara, which usually helps cool the region by reflecting away sunlight.

“Weaker than average winds have reduced the extent of dust in the region’s atmosphere potentially leading to higher temperatures,” Albert Klein Tank, the head of the Met Office Hadley Centre, said in a statement.

“Weaker winds may also have helped increase temperatures, as strong westerly winds typically cool the ocean surface,” Rantanen said.

