Nord Stream Leaks: No timeframe for fixing the pipelines, says operator

The Nord Stream's operator on Thursday (September 29) said that it is difficult to instantly analyse the damage to the pipes connecting Russia to Europe. The operator said that it intends to start examining the damage to the pipeline as soon as it receives permission from officials.

Sweden recently discovered a fourth leak and NATO denounced "acts of sabotage." There have been three leaks noted. Geopolitical concerns have been centred on the North Stream 1 and 2 pipelines as Russia halted gas supplies to Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Also read | Fourth leak detected in Nord Stream pipelines, says Swedish coast guard

The operator stated it is impossible to predict the timeframe for restoration of the gas transmission structure until the damage assessment is finished.

The damage has been remade as an act of deliberate, reckless by NATO. The Western alliance issued a warning and committed to "prepare for, deter, and defend against the coercive use of energy and other hybrid tactics. Any deliberate attack against the Allies' critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response," AFP reported.

Also read | Nord Stream leak: More than half of gas in pipelines has escaped, says Denmark

Russia, on the other hand, indicated that a foreign state is likely to be to blame for the blasts and denied being behind them. It further asserted on Wednesday that Washington should provide an explanation if it was responsible for the leaks; the US deemed this claim to be "ridiculous."

The pipelines still have gas in them even though they aren't in use right now. It is hard to instantly investigate the structures because of the massive leaks, which have created undersea gas plumes and substantial bubbling at the sea's surface several hundred metres wide.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE