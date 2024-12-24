United States

Every Christmas Eve, millions of people—young and old alike—eagerly follow Santa Claus as he travels across the globe, delivering gifts to children. What began as a simple mix-up in 1955 has evolved into one of the most loved holiday traditions, one that’s followed by families all over the world. Managed by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the Santa Tracker uses high-tech tools and dedicated volunteers to track Santa’s sleigh in real-time, blending festive fun with state-of-the-art monitoring.

Origin of NORAD Santa Tracker

The NORAD Santa Tracker has an unexpected origin story. In 1955, a Colorado Springs department store mistakenly printed the wrong phone number in an ad that invited children to call Santa. Instead of connecting to the North Pole, the number rang through to the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), NORAD’s predecessor. When a child called the base asking to speak to Santa, Colonel Harry Shoup, who was on duty, decided to have a little fun. He assured the child that his team was tracking Santa and would provide updates throughout the night.

What started as a playful, unplanned moment quickly became a tradition. Every Christmas Eve, the military base began receiving more and more calls from children, eager to know where Santa was. After CONAD became NORAD in 1958, the tradition continued, and NORAD became the official organisation responsible for tracking Santa on his worldwide journey.

How Santa Journeys from Southern Pacific to Your Living Room

Santa’s journey kicks off at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean, heading west to visit the South Pacific. From there, he makes stops in New Zealand and Australia, then travels through Japan, Asia, Africa, and Western Europe, before crossing over to the Americas. While NORAD can predict his general path, the journey is always affected by the unpredictability of weather, making his exact arrival time at each house a bit of a mystery.

NORAD’s website provides hourly updates on Santa’s location as he crosses time zones and continents. It’s believed that Santa only visits homes when children are asleep, which is why he typically arrives between 9 p.m. and midnight, depending on where you live. If children are still awake when he arrives, he’ll move on to the next house, only returning when they’ve fallen asleep.

Tracking Santa in Real-Time

Today, NORAD’s Santa Tracker has become a global phenomenon. Over 100,000 children call NORAD’s dedicated hotline each year to ask about Santa’s whereabouts. Millions more follow Santa’s journey online, with updates available in nine languages, making it accessible to families around the world. NORAD has created a user-friendly online platform with a website and mobile apps, allowing families to track Santa in real time, from his North Pole launch to his final stop at the International Date Line.

One of the most intriguing parts of Santa’s journey, according to NORAD, is how he manages to visit the entire world in just one night. The military organization humorously suggests that the "only logical explanation" is that Santa operates within a unique "time-space continuum." They report that Santa doesn’t experience time the same way humans do—what feels like 24 hours to us might be days, weeks, or even months for Santa. This magical timeline helps him deliver presents to all the good children in the world.

How to Track Santa?

NORAD makes it simple for families to follow Santa’s progress. The official Santa Tracker website, which launched early in December, features a countdown to Christmas Eve along with interactive games and fun activities. On Christmas Eve, the tracker goes live at 4 a.m. ET, providing continuous updates on Santa’s location until 2 a.m. on Christmas Day.

For mobile users, NORAD offers a free Santa Tracker app available for download on both Apple and Google platforms. Google also offers its version of a Santa tracker, complete with a countdown and interactive games. As Santa takes flight, families have plenty of options for tracking his journey, each offering a slightly different experience.

Government Shutdowns Do Not Bother Santa

NORAD’s Santa Tracker has become so iconic that it’s impervious to typical political hurdles. Even if the U.S. government shuts down, NORAD assures the public that the Santa Tracker will continue to operate without disruption. On Christmas Eve, NORAD will once again provide real-time updates, ensuring that this beloved tradition continues, no matter what.

Normally, NORAD’s mission involves defending North American airspace from potential threats like missiles and surveillance objects. But on Christmas Eve, the highly trained personnel at NORAD switch gears to answer questions from children asking about Santa’s whereabouts, like, “When will Santa arrive at my house?” or “Am I on the naughty or nice list?”

A Joyous Holiday Tradition

What started as a simple, spontaneous interaction between a child and a military officer in 1955 has grown into a global tradition. The NORAD Santa Tracker now captivates millions of people around the world, spreading holiday cheer and bringing families together. Whether you’re following Santa on NORAD’s tracker, enjoying his journey on other platforms, or just taking in the magic of the season, one thing is certain: the tradition of tracking Santa will continue for generations to come.

It’s a reminder that sometimes the most magical traditions have the most unexpected beginnings, and that the spirit of Christmas can bring people from all walks of life together, no matter where they are in the world.

History of Santa Claus

The modern-day figure of Santa Claus is based on St. Nicholas, who was born in the 4th century in Asia Minor (now part of Turkey) to wealthy parents, both of whom died in an epidemic. He was raised by his uncle, a bishop.Following the teachings of Jesus Christ, "sell what you own and give the money to the poor," Nicholas used his entire inheritance to aid the poor, sick, and needy. Because of his acts of kindness, St. Nicholas is seen as a miracle worker in the East and is considered the patron saint of children and sailors in the West. He became the Bishop of Myra at a young age.

The tradition of hanging stockings for presents originates from a well-known story about St. Nicholas.A poor man with three daughters couldn't afford dowries to marry them off. One night, St. Nicholas secretly dropped a bag of gold down the chimney of the man's house. The bag landed in a stocking that was drying by the fire. The same act was repeated for the second daughter. The father, curious, caught St. Nicholas in the act of giving a bag of gold to the third daughter. Though St. Nicholas asked him not to tell anyone, the story spread quickly. From then on, when someone received a secret gift, it was believed to be from Nicholas.

Why Does Santa love his Reindeer?

Reindeer symbolize wisdom, resourcefulness, cleverness, knowledge, creativity, inventiveness and cleverness. They are honored for their nobility and representing continuation of the tribe. Other members of herbivorous Cervidae family are deer, elk and moose. Each member has its own unique symbolism based on its attributes. Deer symbolizes gentleness and caring; elk symbolises stamina and agility; moose symbolizes self-esteem and joyful spirit of sharing accomplishments.

Reindeer are cunning survivalists and able to live in brutal environments. They are symbolic of savvy knowledge; observing the reindeer pawing beneath packed snow to find herbs and grasses led indigenous peoples to medicinal herbs. As one of the first beasts that humankind relied on for food, supplies, clothing and tools, the reindeer gained high status. Thus it is an animal of nobility and worthiness.

Why Does Santa Wear Red?

Santa Claus's red suit has its roots in both tradition and marketing. In the 19th century, illustrator Thomas Nast popularised the image of Santa wearing red, drawing from European folklore. The colour symbolises warmth, cheer, and festivity, reinforcing Santa's joyful persona. Over time, this image has become so entrenched in popular culture that it’s now synonymous with the holiday figure, far beyond its commercial beginnings.

