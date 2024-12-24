Florida, United States

Christmas is around the corner. Law enforcement agencies in the US state of Florida are on the lookout for a man dressed as Santa Claus after a highway patrol trooper clocked him riding his motorbike at a speed of 193 kilometres per hour (kmph), American media reported on Monday (Dec 23).

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the overspeeding was reported at around 9 pm local time on Saturday (December 21) in Beverly Hills.

A video of the high-speed chase has gone viral on social media.

'The sleigh must be in the shop'

In a post on X, the FHP shared a 21-second-long video of the chase. Video showed that the suspect did look like Santa Claus, but was cautious enough to wear a helmet.

Here's a look at the video:

The sleigh must be in the shop, but last night Mr. Claus didn't pause for any cause. Anyone that recognizes ol' St. Nick please feel free to call *FHP (*347) and let us know! pic.twitter.com/UXB9M8qGaM — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) December 22, 2024 ×

"The sleigh must be in the shop, but last night Mr. Claus didn't pause for any cause. Anyone that recognizes ol' St. Nick please feel free to call *FHP (*347) and let us know!" the FHP said.

At one point in the video, the suspect entered a fuel station and then joined the road to disappear.

