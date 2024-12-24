Florida, United States
Christmas is around the corner. Law enforcement agencies in the US state of Florida are on the lookout for a man dressed as Santa Claus after a highway patrol trooper clocked him riding his motorbike at a speed of 193 kilometres per hour (kmph), American media reported on Monday (Dec 23).
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the overspeeding was reported at around 9 pm local time on Saturday (December 21) in Beverly Hills.
A video of the high-speed chase has gone viral on social media.
'The sleigh must be in the shop'
In a post on X, the FHP shared a 21-second-long video of the chase. Video showed that the suspect did look like Santa Claus, but was cautious enough to wear a helmet.
Here's a look at the video:
The sleigh must be in the shop, but last night Mr. Claus didn't pause for any cause. Anyone that recognizes ol' St. Nick please feel free to call *FHP (*347) and let us know! pic.twitter.com/UXB9M8qGaM
— FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) December 22, 2024
"The sleigh must be in the shop, but last night Mr. Claus didn't pause for any cause. Anyone that recognizes ol' St. Nick please feel free to call *FHP (*347) and let us know!" the FHP said.
At one point in the video, the suspect entered a fuel station and then joined the road to disappear.
