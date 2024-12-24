New Delhi, India

Christmas is almost here, a season to spread joy, love and celebration across the world. Celebrated on December 25, this holiday brings together families, friends and loved ones to cherish the moments, exchange gifts and share feasts.

According to the New Testament, Christmas marks the birthday of Lord Jesus Christ, who was born to Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem. Christ is considered the messiah and saviour of mankind according to the prophecies.

Spread the Christmas spirit with your loved ones with these heartfelt messages, greetings and quotes in your wishes.

Christmas 2024: Wishes and messages

“May the magic of Christmas bring you endless happiness and joy. Have a wonderful holiday season!”

“Wishing you a holiday season full of warmth, joy, and magical memories.”

“Sending you Christmas cheer wrapped in warmth and love. May your holidays be as beautiful as you are!”

“Merry Christmas and happy New Year! May the holiday season offer you calmness, and the new year bring you wonderful business adventures.”

“May this festive season bring happiness and success to you and your family.”

“May this Christmas bring you closer to those you hold dear and shower you with happiness and success.”

Christmas 2024: Quotes to share

“I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” – Charles Dickens

“Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” – Laura Ingalls Wilder

“My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?” – Bob Hope

“Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful. ” – Norman Vincent Peale

“Christmas, children, is not a date. It is a state of mind. ” – Mary Ellen Chase

“Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” – Charles M. Schulz