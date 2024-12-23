Taipei, Taiwan

In a heartwarming display of strength and determination, 90-year-old Cheng Chen Chin-Mei lifted a 35 kg (77 lb) barbell with ease at a weightlifting competition held in Taipei on Saturday (Dec 21). The crowd erupted in cheers as Cheng Chen, surrounded by her family, beamed with pride and waved to the audience after completing the lift.

The event, organised by LKK Wellness, was part of a special competition designed for seniors aged 70 and above. A total of 45 participants, ranging from their 70s to their 90s, competed in the event, aiming to promote fitness and wellness among Taiwan’s ageing population.

Cheng Chen’s participation in the competition holds special significance. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, she turned to weightlifting as a way to improve her posture and overall health. Motivated by her granddaughter, who encouraged her to start training in August 2023, Cheng Chen has seen remarkable improvements in her physical well-being.

Weightlifting for health

LKK Wellness, the company behind the event, emphasises the health benefits of weight training for older adults. Regular weightlifting helps combat muscle loss, improves balance, and reduces the risk of falls—all of which are major concerns for the elderly. The competition is part of a broader effort to highlight the importance of physical activity in the ageing process.

Taiwan’s government has supported these initiatives by setting up fitness centres equipped with specialised exercise equipment for seniors. These centres are designed to help older residents stay active and improve their overall quality of life.

As per the data released by the National Development Council in October, Taiwan is on track to become a "super-aged society" by 2025, with projections showing that over 20 per cent of the country’s 23 million residents will be aged 65 or older.

