British Columbia, Canada

A Canadian man has broken his own world record of stacking most Jenga blocks on a single vertical block, earning a spot in the Guinness World Records 2025 book.

Auldin Maxwell meticulously stacked 1,840 Jenga blocks on one block in Salmon Arm, British Columbia. The structure measured 43 inches high, 11 inches wide, and 11 inches deep, perfectly balanced over one small vertical block.

Jenga is a classic block-stacking game, in which the players take turns to remove a block from the tower and place it over the top. The game is enjoyed by many across the world.

Auldin himself was the previous record holder after he stacked 1,400 blocks on a single block. However, he was determined to break the record once again. After multiple failed attempts he was able to successfully stack 1,840 blocks with precision and patience.

A video shared by the Guinness World Records on Instagram shows Auldin’s latest achievement. In the video, he can be seen focused and determined to set a new record, captivating the viewers. Although the structure sways at times, Auldin placed the blocks carefully with his steady hands, setting a new world record.

The video has gained over 323k views on Instagram with thousands of likes and almost a hundred comments of fans and followers on social media praising his achievement.

While others wrote “Amazing” and incredible, complimenting Auldin’s focus and patience.

Another user applauded the concentration, hard work and patience of Auldin, saying “Think how much concentration, hard work, and patience was needed there.”

“That’s impressive,” wrote another user in the comments.

Auldin’s incredible achievement will be featured in the 2025 Guinness World Records book, creating a history. His accomplishment has set a new standard for Jenga enthusiasts all across the world.

