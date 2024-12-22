Madrid, Spain

Spain’s famous “El Gordo” Christmas lottery kicked off the holiday season with a massive prize pool worth 2.7 billion euros (around $2.8 billion) on Sunday (Dec 22). The first prize, known as "El Gordo," was awarded to ticket holders with the number 72480. Each winning ticket earned 400,000 euros (roughly $417,000) before taxes.

Winners across the country

The winning tickets were sold in Logrono, a city in northern Spain’s La Rioja region. The lottery is known for distributing smaller prizes to a wide range of winners, making it a national event that spreads joy across the country. Many Spaniards buy fractions of tickets, called “decimos,” and share them with family and friends.

A longstanding tradition

The draw took place in Madrid’s Teatro Real, where young students from the San Ildefonso school announced the winning numbers in a songlike cadence. The lottery, which dates back to 1812, has become a cherished tradition, with lines forming outside lottery offices for weeks leading up to the draw. This year, the event was broadcast live, with festive spectators attending in costumes.

A historical event

The Christmas lottery, first introduced in 1763, has evolved over the years from a charitable initiative to a national celebration.

Hope and excitement for many

For many, the fun of “El Gordo” is about more than just the chance to win big. María Ángeles, a teacher from Badajoz, travelled to Madrid with 14 family members to watch the event live. While no one in her group won much, she said the experience was all about hope. “The point of coming to see the lottery is the hope,” she said.

