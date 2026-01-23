/Noida schools receive bomb threat emails, days before Republic Day

Several private schools in Noida received bomb threats on Friday (Jan 23) morning, days ahead of Republic Day on January 26. The threats were sent via email, the police said. Following the information, senior police officials, personnel from various police stations, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, fire services, and BDDS (bomb detection and disposal squad) teams were immediately deployed at the sites.

Thorough checks were carried out at the premises of the schools while a cyber team was conducting a technical analysis of the emails, police said. Meanwhile, threats were also sent to schools in Ahmedabad.

“Situation is normal and complete peace and order have been ensured at the sites. People are advised not to pay attention to rumours,” the police said. Preliminary assessment of the incident suggested that the threats were non-specific, although an investigation is underway to trace the source of the emails and determine the objective.

Among the schools that received the bomb threat were Shiv Nadar School and Father Agnel School. Following the information, the school authorities dismissed the classes early in a swift action as a precautionary measure. Apart from these schools, Bal Bharati School and Cambridge School were also closed on Friday in Noida.

The Cambridge school alerted the parents, asking them to pick up their children after receiving the threat. While Shiv Nadar School sent an email to parents.

“Dear Parent, We have received an email with a Bomb threat this morning and as a precautionary measure to allow for a security sweep, the school will remain closed today, Friday, January 23, 2026,” read the email sent by Shiv Nadar School’s Principal, HT reported.

“School buses are being sent back and parents are requested to receive their child at the designated drop-off spot. Parents may connect with the respective bus staff for real-time updates on arrival at the designated location,” it added.

