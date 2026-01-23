/Ahmedabad schools on edge after bomb threat emails; no explosives detected

Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city witnessed a wave of panic on Friday after over 15 prominent schools in the city received bomb threat emails, prompting swift action by police and emergency services just days ahead of Republic Day.

According to officials, these schools received threatening emails warning of explosives planted on their premises.

The alerts were reported to the police immediately, following which bomb disposal squads, dog units, local police teams and fire personnel rushed to the campuses.

As a precautionary measure, students were evacuated or sent home early, while access to school buildings was restricted. Parents gathered outside the school gates in anxiety as security teams conducted thorough searches of classrooms, corridors, and common areas.

Senior police officials said no suspicious objects or explosive materials were found during the extensive checks. “All necessary safety protocols were followed. The situation is under control, and there is no immediate threat,” a senior Ahmedabad police officer confirmed.

The threat emails are suspected to be hoax messages, but authorities are treating the matter with utmost seriousness, especially with Republic Day celebrations approaching.

Cybercrime teams have been roped in to trace the origin of the emails and identify those responsible for creating panic.

Officials said similar bomb threat emails have been reported from schools in other cities as well in recent days, raising concerns over a coordinated attempt to disrupt public order ahead of national events.

Security has been tightened across educational institutions in Ahmedabad as a preventive step.

School managements issued messages to parents urging them not to panic and assuring them that student safety remains their top priority.

Classes are expected to resume normally once authorities give a formal all-clear.

Police have warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found spreading false bomb threats, calling it a serious offence that endangers public safety and strains emergency services.