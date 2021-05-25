'Nobody cares about them': Children’s bodies found on Libyan beach after migrant boat sinks

According to an NGO, bodies of migrant children were left abandoned for three days on a beach in Zuwara in Libya.

NGO Open Arms founder Oscar Camps in a tweet said: "They are still in shock at the horror of the situation, small children and women who only had dreams and life ambitions. They were abandoned for more than 3 days on a beach in #Zuwara #Libia." Nobody cares about them."

Watch:

Reports say the children's bodies may belong to a boat that had left Zuwara on May 18-19 and was shipwrecked with woman and children on board with at least 50 people on the ship and 33 known survivors.

The boat was reportedly headed from Libya to Europe but sank off Tunisia with all of those rescued belonging to Bangladesh. The boat had left the Libyan port of Zuwara on Sunday.

Rescuers took the survivors to the port of Zarzis, northwest of Zuwara.

According to the UN over 700 people have died trying to cross the Mediterranean this year, compared to 1,400 for all of last year.

Last month a boat found off the coast of Spain's Canary Islands with 24 dead migrants on board which was spotted by a Spanish Air Force plane on a routine patrol.

According to authorities, 23,023 migrants reached the Canaries last year with boats challenging strong currents and rough weather which often capsize during the night.