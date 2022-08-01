‘No winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed’: Vladimir Putin

A nuclear war would have no winners, and such a war should not be started, said Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (August 1). It’s been more than five months since the leader of the Kremlin made the remark in a letter to the attendees of a conference on the non-proliferation treaty (NPT). Putin said, "We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community." These words stood in contrast to prior ones made by Russian leaders, which the West considers to be nuclear threats, Reuters reported.

In his remarks to the NPT summit, he seemed to want to strike a soothing note and present Russia as a responsible nuclear power.

Given Russia's defeats in Ukraine, "none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons," according to Cia director Williams Burns.

According to Russia, the West is waging a ‘proxy war’ against it, whose military doctrine permits the deployment of nuclear weapons in the event of an existential threat to the Russian state.

Remarks made by US President Joe Biden asking for a discussion on a nuclear weapons limitation framework to replace a treaty that expires in 2026 were questioned earlier by a source in the Russian foreign ministry on Monday (August 1).

Russia stated that it expects to deploy the weapons by the end of the summer after conducting the maiden test flight of its new Samrat intercontinental ballistic missile, which is capable of launching nuclear attacks against the United States by autumn.

