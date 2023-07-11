No timeframe for Ukraine's NATO membership despite Zelensky's scathing criticism of 'absurd' delays

NATO leaders have reached a consensus that Ukraine's future lies within the alliance but they have not provided a specific timeframe which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been seeking. In a scathing criticism, Zelensky has termed this NATO stance marred with "absurd" delays.

It is important to note that Ukraine's NATO bid has been closely intertwined with the ongoing conflict. Ukraine views NATO membership as a means to enhance its deterrence against Russian aggression and solidify its ties with Western democracies.

However, the war has complicated Ukraine's path towards NATO membership.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine raises concerns about the potential for NATO to become directly involved in the conflict and risk a military confrontation with Russia.

The communique released by NATO Heads of State and governments participating in the meeting in Vilnius on 11 July 2023, stated that Ukraine would join the alliance "when allies agree and conditions are met."

This came after Zelensky expressed frustration with the lack of a timeframe and vague language regarding the conditions for inviting Ukraine. He also accused the alliance of providing Russia with "motivation" for invasion.

However, it is unlikely that the NATO statement has addressed Zelensky's concerns.

Before the summit kicked off, the Ukrainian president said, "It's unprecedented and absurd when [a] time frame is not set, neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership. While at the same time vague wording about 'conditions' is added even for inviting Ukraine,"

Zelensky further alleged that the transatlantic bloc was providing a "window of opportunity" for Ukraine to be exploited as a negotiating tool with its Russian aggressors.

He expressed his strong displeasure with the draft agreement's ambiguous language, stating, “Uncertainty is weakness”. Support for Ukraine NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasised that the alliance had made significant decisions and conveyed a strong message of support for Ukraine.

He acknowledged Zelensky's concerns but stressed the importance of Ukraine prevailing in its war with Russia before discussing membership. Stoltenberg also pointed out that previous NATO accessions did not have specific timelines and were based on conditions.

"There has never been a stronger message from Nato at any time, both when it comes to the political message of the path forward for membership and the concrete support from Nato allies," NATO boss said.

Despite the general agreement that Ukraine's future is in NATO, there are differences among the 31 NATO members regarding the specifics of Ukraine's pathway to membership.

The United Kingdom, along with some Eastern European members, has pushed for stronger language signaling support for Ukraine's membership.

Stoltenberg said that NATO dropped the requirement for Ukraine to fulfill a Membership Action Plan (MAP), which effectively removes a hurdle on Ukraine's path to NATO membership. The MAP was launched in April 1999 at the Alliance’s Washington Summit to help countries aspiring to NATO membership in their preparations.