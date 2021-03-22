No risk of blood clots, vaccine 100% effective against severe coronavirus: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca on Monday announced that its COVID-19 vaccine is 80 per cent effective against the virus among the elderly, and poses no blood clot risks. The numbers came in after phase III trials in the US, as European countries shun AstraZeneca vaccines for fears of blood clots.

Among the overall population, the vaccine was 79 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic coronavirus. In terms of preventing severe disease and hospitalisation, the vaccine showed 100 per cent efficacy.

The US phase III trials of the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University had 32,449 participants, out of whom two thirds received the jab, the company’s statement said. Out of these 20 per cent were aged 65 and above, while 60 per cent had health conditions that pose a high risk of severe case of COVID-19.

Also read: Public faith in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine across Europe dips: Poll

"These findings reconfirm previous results observed in AZD1222 trials across all adult populations but it's exciting to see similar efficacy results in people over 65 for the first time," wrote Ann Falsey, a professor of medicine at the University of Rochester School of Medicine, who also led the trials.



"This analysis validates the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as a much-needed additional vaccination option, offering confidence that adults of all ages can benefit from protection against the virus”, the statement added.

In addition, no risks of clots was found among 21,583 participants who had received at least one dose.

Also read: AstraZeneca clarifies its vaccine has no pork-derived ingredients



Confidence in the safety of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine has taken a hit in European countries. After reports of rare blood clots made the news, people’s confidence in the vaccine dipped especially in Spain, Germany, France, and Italy, poll data shows.

YouGov conducted the poll which found that even by late February, Europeans were wary of the AstraZeneca jab, as opposed to vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. Reports of blood clots from vaccines had severely damaged the public perception surrounding the vaccine.