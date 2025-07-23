The Trump administration is expanding its search for partners to build the Golden Dome missile defence system, considering new entrants such as Amazon’s Project Kuiper and smaller defence contractors, according to a Reuters report.

Trump and Elon Musk’s deteriorating relationship

The expansion of potential partners for the $175 billion space-based missile defence program comes amid a deteriorating relationship between Donald Trump and Elon Musk after a public falling-out on June 5. Pentagon officials and the White House had already begun exploring alternatives to SpaceX before the dispute, seeking to reduce the risk of depending too heavily on one contractor for such a massive project, sources say. Elon Musk responded to media reports on X (formerly Twitter), stating that federal acquisition regulations require the use of “the best provider at the best price,” implying that any deviation would be illegal.

Project Kuiper enters the race

While SpaceX is still considered a frontrunner due to its unmatched launch capabilities and extensive experience with satellite launches, Amazon’s Project Kuiper has emerged as a key alternative. The Pentagon has reached out to Kuiper, which currently has 78 satellites in orbit as part of its planned 3,000-satellite constellation.

As the Golden Dome project matures, there is a push to diversify its suppliers. Smaller rocket companies like Stoke Space and Rocket Lab, which are gaining momentum, may also compete for individual launch contracts as the program advances. A US official told Reuters that “each individual launch is going to get bid, and we have to actually give bids to other people,” indicating SpaceX will face increased competition in the future.

What is Trump's Golden Dome project?