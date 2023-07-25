'No kidnapping or baby on highway': Alabama nursing student Carlee Russell confesses to hoax

In a surprising turn of events, Alabama nursing student Carlee Russell confessed on Monday (July 24) that her abduction claim earlier this month was a hoax.

The admission came during a press conference where her attorney Emory Anthony read a statement on her behalf. Russell's alleged disappearance on July 13 had sparked a massive two-day search operation, reported the New York Post.

Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis relayed the confirmation, shedding light on the peculiar circumstances that led to the extensive investigation.

A shocking revelation

"There was no kidnapping … my client did not see a baby," read Emory Anthony's statement at the press conference. The hoax admission has stunned both the community and authorities who rallied in response to her alleged abduction. Chief Derzis further highlighted the puzzling nature of the situation, stating, "It's unclear where Russell actually was for the 49 hours she was reported 'missing.'"

Apologies and requests for forgiveness

Carlee Russell's attorney conveyed her remorse for her actions and issued an apology to the community. "My client apologises for her actions to this community … Carlee asks for your forgiveness & prayers," the statement said. Despite her involvement in the hoax, both Russell and her attorney were notably absent from the press conference.

Inconsistencies unveiled

During the investigation, authorities discovered significant discrepancies in Russell's account. She had initially reported witnessing a toddler wearing a t-shirt and diaper walking barefoot down 459 in Hoover, but later vanished from the scene. A strange phone call to her sister-in-law, wherein she was heard screaming, further added to the mystery.

A deceptive trail

While the search for Russell was underway, investigators stumbled upon unsettling searches she had made on the internet. Russell had looked up the action film "Taken," which revolves around an abduction plot, on the same day of her disappearance. Additionally, she researched one-way tickets from Birmingham to Nashville and whether victims had to pay for AMBER Alerts, raising suspicions about her intentions.

Community support and contributions

The disappearance of Carlee Russell garnered immense community support, with a total of $63,378 being donated during the search. However, after her admission, Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama announced that they would not refund the contributions as the investigation was still ongoing. Larger contributions, including $25,000 from the Birmingham Board of Realtors and $20,000 from an anonymous donor, have already been refunded.

Unanswered questions

As the bizarre case unfolds, authorities continue to seek answers regarding Russell's motives behind the elaborate hoax. Her parents, who previously spoke emotionally about their daughter's alleged ordeal, are not currently facing charges in connection with the deception.