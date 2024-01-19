No joke: Man wears clown mask, robs a store

Clowns may once have been the symbol of merriment, jokes and whatnot. But with movies characters like those in 'It' or like the Joker in Batman's Gotham City, the fatigue of watching a compulsively happy facade may have given way to it being a symbol of fear and terror in popular perception. Well, the latest development does not do much to improve the image.

A man wearing a clown mask robbed a store in Australia's Brisbane city. The CCTV footage of the robbery is being shared on social media.

In the video, a man dressed in all-black, carrying a gun and a black rucksack can be seen entering the convenience store media reports say is located in south Brisbane. The only contrast to the abundance of colour black is a colourful clown mask, or rather a full head, worn by the man. The clown has orange hair and an eerie smile which does nothing to reduce the fear induced by the gun brandished by the crook. The video has no sound, but the intentions of the robber are crystal clear as he goes straight for the cash register, threatening the store-clerk with the gun in his hands and appearing to demand money. As the store employee obeys the robber and opens the digital cash register, the robber then reaches across the counter to grab the cash-tray, clearly eager to get done with the theft as quickly as possible.

The man has slim build and has long hair. He grabs the cash-tray full of money and runs out of the store and across the street, before disappearing from the view.

As per reports in local media in Australia, the police have appealed public for any information on the robber. The police have already launched an investigation and hunt for the 'clown robber' is on.