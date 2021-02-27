'No gifts, just the vaccine please,' Canadian woman's wish for 94th birthday

A Canadian woman has made it clear that don't bring any gift for her 94th birthday.

She has only one demand.

"I am 94 today! No gifts, just the vaccine please," a handwritten sign placed outside her home in Toronto said.

Nina Rockett's daughter Margot showed her frustration over the government's slow rollout of vaccine by making and hanging the banner outside her mother's house on the birthday on February 24.

Canada has secured over 400 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine supplies, but the rollout hit a roadblock due to the shortage and delivery delays by the manufactures in Europe.

Thus far, less than three pent of the Canadian population has received at least one coronavirus vaccine shot.

"It was the night before my mother's birthday and I realized she is turning 94 and she has no vaccine," Margot told news agency AFP.

"What is happening here is terrible, is shameful."

She added that she was "fed up" and thought that since her other is turning 94, she is "worthy" of getting inoculated.

"I was fed up and I thought I just want the world to know that she is 94 and she is worthy of having the vaccine -- and she wants it," Margot said.

Since the message was put up, Margot reveals that there is "horns honking, thumbs up, (passersby) yelling I support you".

"I think everybody should hang a banner like this outside their door or window or balcony", Margot suggested so that people understand the plight of the elderly in the country.

