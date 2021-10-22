'No compromise on sovereignty, act with caution over Taiwan': China warns US

On Thursday (October 22), China's foreign ministry stated that it will not make concessions or compromises on matters concerning its vital interests and sovereignty.

China also advised the United States to exercise caution in Taiwan after President Joe Biden stated that the US would defend the self-ruled island against Chinese assault.

"China has no room for compromise on issues involving its core interests, " foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, warning that Washington "should act and speak cautiously on the Taiwan issue."



Earlier, US President Joe Biden said in a CNN town hall meeting that the United States would come to Taiwan's defence if it came under attack by China.

"Yes, we have a commitment to do that," Biden said on Thursday when asked if the United States would defend Taiwan if China attacked the country.

He also said that China and Russia know the United States has the most powerful military in the history of the world.



Communist China considers self-ruled Taiwan to be its own territory and has promised to take the island one day, using force if necessary.

Beijing's bellicose rhetoric has increased in recent years, fueling worries that the island of 23 million people could become a major global flashpoint.

(With inputs from agencies)