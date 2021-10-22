China, Russia aware of US’ military might, will defend Taiwan if Beijing attacks: Biden

In a CNN town hall discussion, US President Joe Biden stated that the US would defend Taiwan if it was attacked by China.

"Yes, we have a commitment to do that," Biden said on Thursday when asked if the US would protect Taiwan if China attacked it.

Biden said people should not worry about Washington`s military strength because "China, Russia and the rest of the world know we're the most powerful military in the history of the world,"



"What you do have to worry about is whether or not they're going to engage in activities that would put them in a position where they may make a serious mistake," Biden said.

Taiwan's Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng warned last month that military tensions between Taiwan and China are at their highest in more than 40 years, adding that China will be capable of conducting a "full-scale" invasion by 2025.



Taiwan is claimed by China as its land, which should be seized by force if necessary.

Taiwan asserts its independence and vows to protect its liberties and democracy.

