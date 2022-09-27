No big investiture ceremony planned for Prince William and Kate

There will not be a big investiture ceremony for Prince William and Catherine, who have become Prince and Princess of Wales respectively after death of Queen Elizabeth the Second earlier this month. Reuters quoted a source to report this.

This would be a departure from ceremony for William's father, now King Charles, who became Prince of Wales in 1969 at Caernarfon Castle.

The source said they were instead focusing on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales.

The eldest son of the monarch and heir to the throne has usually been made the Prince of Wales since 1301 when Edward I gave the title to his son, who was born at Caernarfon in north Wales

Prince William and Catherine are currently in Wales. This is their first Welsh visit since becoming Prince and Princess of Wales.

The couple returned to the island of Anglesey off the coast of north Wales where they lived when they were first married and William, now heir to the throne, worked as a Royal Air Force Search and Rescue helicopter pilot.

They also visited the Holyhead Lifeboat Station and then headed to Swansea in south Wales to meet volunteers based at a church.

Their office said the couple had a deep affection for Wales and would be spending more time there in their new roles, which were announced by William's father King Charles in his first address to the nation after the queen's death.

(With inputs from agencies)

