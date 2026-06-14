/Nine-year-old Australian girl fatally shot by Pakistani police officer

In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old Australian girl was shot dead by a police officer in Pakistan, while two of her family members were also injured. The incident happened when the family was visiting a relative in Chakwal, in Punjab province, when they were robbed on Wednesday night (Jun 10). Reportedly, the cops mistook the family in the car for criminals and opened fire on them.

Hania Ahmed, a student at the Australian Islamic College in Perth, was visiting relatives with her parents and brothers when they were robbed by armed criminals. A relative told local media that the girl’s mother was handing over their jewellery to the robbers when a police officer was returning to the station nearby, and witnessed the incident and exchanged gunfire with the suspects, who fled the scene on a motorcycle.

As the family began to drive away in their rental car, additional police officers arrived and allegedly mistook the car for that of the fleeing suspects. Officers opened fire on the vehicle, fatally wounding the young girl.

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Hania was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her father and brother, who were also injured in the shooting, were later transferred to Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi for surgery. Authorities said both are recovering.

Chakwal District Police confirmed that the two robbery suspects were later killed during a police encounter. Officials also announced the arrest of a police officer following a preliminary investigation into the shooting.

“Timely action by special teams formed to arrest the suspects involved in the incident resulted in both primary dacoits being killed,” the police said in a statement. It added that one police official was also arrested following a preliminary investigation.

“To ensure a transparent and impartial inquiry into the incident, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been established,” the statement added. “The team is meticulously reviewing all aspects of the case to bring the facts to light. If negligence or guilt is proven against any official, strict legal action will be taken without discrimination, and all requirements of justice will be fulfilled at all costs.”

The tragedy has shocked both the Pakistani and Australian communities. Western Australia Attorney-General Tony Buti described the shooting as a “tragic situation” and extended condolences to the family.