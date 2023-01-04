Nine killed, several others injured in car bombings in central Somalia

At least nine people were killed and several others were injured in simultaneous car bombings in central Somalia on Wednesday (January 4). Speaking to news agency AFP, Abdullahi Adan, a local security official said that terrorists attacked the Mahasa district on Wednesday morning using vehicles loaded with explosives.

"They have targeted a civilian area and we have confirmed that nine people, all of them civilians, died in the two explosions," Adan said.

Mahasa district falls in the Hiran region. According to witnesses, the blasts occurred near a restaurant which is not far from a district administration building in Mahas, AFP reported.

Al-Shabaab has been blamed for the bombings. Osman Nur, a police commander in Mahas told the news agency on Wednesday said that the terrorists, after having been defeated, have resorted to targeting civilians, but this will not stop the will of the people to continue defeating them.

"They have killed innocent civilians in the explosions," Nur said.

Previously, more than 100 people were killed in two car bombings in Somalia's capital city Mogadishu on October 29 last year. The explosions took place at the education ministry building with Somalia's president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud blaming Al-Shabad for the attacks.

Nearly a month later, eight civilians were killed in a 21-hour siege at a hotel in Mogadishu on November 27 which was popular with politicians and government officials. This came just three months after at least 21 people were killed in a siege at another hotel in the capital city in August.

Meanwhile, on October 3, 2022, a triple car bombing in Beledweyne killed 30 people including local officials.

(With inputs from agencies)

