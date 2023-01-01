Blast outside Kabul’s military airport, several killed, multiple injured: Reports

An explosion outside the military airport in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, on Sunday, caused multiple casualties and wounded several, according to media reports, citing officials. The Taliban-run interior ministry spokesperson, Abdul Nafy Takor, said that the incident occurred at the facility's gate next to Kabul's international airport and the cause remains unclear, reported AFP.

“Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured,” said Takor to Reuters. He added, that an investigation into the incident is underway. "A number of our compatriots have been martyred and wounded in the blast," said Takor, reported AFP.

However, no further details about the number of people injured or killed were revealed by the official. Meanwhile, residents said that they heard a loud explosion just before 8:00 am (local time) on the military side of the airport and that the area has since been sealed by the security forces, reported Reuters.

More to follow...

