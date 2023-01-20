Nikki Haley mulling over 2024 presidential run, claims 'I've never lost a race'

United Nations ambassador and former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley said that she will be soon making a decision over whether she will be contesting the presidential elections in 2024 or not.

"Well, when you're looking at a run for president, you look at two things. You first look at, 'does the current situation push for new?' The second question is, 'am I that person that could be that new leader?' You know, on the first question, you can look all across the board, domestic, foreign policy. You can look at, you know, inflation going up, economy shrinking, government getting bigger, you know, small business owners not being able to pay their rent. Big businesses getting these bailouts, all of these things warrant the fact that, yes, we need to go in a new direction," said Haley.

"So do I think I could be that leader? Yes, But we are still working through things and we'll figure it out. I've never lost a race. I said that then I still say that now. I'm not going to lose now," she further stated.

While speaking about the statement she previously gave to a reporter of Associated Press claiming that she "would not run if President Trump ran", Haley clarified that the "survival of America matters."

"It's bigger than one person. And when you're looking at the future of America, I think it's time for new generational change. I don't think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in DC. I think we need a young generation to come in, step up, and really start fixing things," she stated.

Speaking about the statement she gave on Trump, Haley stated that she had "said that before we surrendered to Afghanistan, it was before we saw this high inflation and high crime, it was before we saw drugs infesting all of our states, it was before we saw our foreign policy in disarray, so a lot has changed."

"And when I look at that, I look at the fact if I'm this passionate and I'm this determined, why not me?" said Haley.

Haley asked people to "stay tuned" when questioned if she was getting involved with the exploratory committee phase to organise a presidential campaign soon.

(With inputs from agencies)

