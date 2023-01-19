Mike Pompeo, in his memoir, accuses Nikki Haley of plotting with Ivanka, Kushner to become Trump's VP

Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, in his new memoir claimed that Nikki Haley plotted with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to become vice-president, when she was serving as the ambassador to the United Nations during Donald Trump's government, stated Guardian in a report.

Talking about his anger when Haley was able to get a personal Oval Office meeting with Trump without Pompeo's involvement, he writes that in fact John Kelly, who was Trump's chief of staff, was "played" by Haley, and instead of getting a meeting with Trump alone, Haley was accompanied by Ivanka and her husband, who held the position of senior advisors.

“As best Kelly could tell,” writes Pompeo adding, “they were presenting a possible ‘Haley for vice-president’ option. I can’t confirm this, but (Kelly) was certain he had been played, and he was not happy about it. Clearly, this visit did not reflect a team effort but undermined our work for America.”

The whole controversy has been clearly stated in the new book of Pompeo titled "Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love" which is set to get published next week. The report was published by the Guardian after it received a copy of the book.

The story Haley is not only gossip added in the book which also claims that Trump had a “nutty idea” that Pompeo can hold the position of secretary of defence and secretary of state at the same time.

However, the Haley story is firmly in Washington reportage's vein which Pompeo always disdains. It further confirms reports that Trump was actually considering removing Mike Pence from the position of vice president for Haley, a rumoured story which was completely denied by Trump in 2019.

It will also fuel reports claiming that fundraising is being carried out by Kushner’s family for Haley before her 2024 run.

