Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama tests positive for COVID-19

Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria's Finance Minister, has announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Onyeama, the 64 year old minister, is the first member of the cabinet to test positive. He announced the news through a Twitter post. He also added that this was his fourth coronavirus test.

"Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive," he tweeted.

Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19 — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) July 19, 2020 ×

President Muhammadu Buhari has been conducting his cabinet sessions virtually due to the fear of spread of the novel coronavirus.

Almost 36,000 people have been affected by the virus and 778 people have lost their lives to the pandemic in Nigeria.