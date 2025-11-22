/Nigeria school attacks: Over 200 students kidnapped from Catholic school in second abduction in a week

A group of armed bandits invaded a private Catholic school in Nigeria’s north-central Niger State and abducted hundreds of schoolchildren early on Friday, amid claims of violence against Christians in the West African nation. Though some students did manage to escape the place, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said 215 students and 12 teachers were abducted in the raid.

The attack and abductions took place at St. Mary’s School, a Catholic institution in the Agwara local government’s Papiri community, reported Associated Press.

According to the Niger State Police Command the abductions took place in the early hours, and that military and security forces have now been deployed in the area. Said to be a secondary school it served children between the ages of 12 and 17.

Daniel Atori, a spokesperson for the Niger state chapter of CAN said "I just got back to the village tonight after I visited the school where I also met with parents to ensure our children’s safe return."

Second incident of abduction

The incident in Niger, which borders Nigeria’s capital, Abuja comes after the attack on a church by gunmen in neighboring Kwara State earlier this week. At least two people were killed in the incident and several worshippers, including the pastor, were abducted.