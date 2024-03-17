Niger junta revokes military accord with US ‘with immediate effect’ over ‘condescending attitude’

Niger’s ruling junta, on Saturday (Mar 16) said that it has revoked its military cooperation agreement with the United States “with immediate effect”. The agreement allowed American military personnel and civilian staff on the country’s soil.

‘Condescending attitude’

The decision comes days after a delegation of American officials led by Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee visited Niger along with General Michael Langley, head of the US Africa Command.

Junta spokesperson Colonel Amadou Abdramane speaking on television in the West African nation said that the recent visit by the US delegation did not follow diplomatic protocol as they were not informed about the composition of the team, date of their arrival, and agenda.

Also Read | Gaza war: Israel walks for ceasefire talks after Hamas steps back on key demands

“Niger regrets the intention of the American delegation to deny the sovereign Nigerien people the right to choose their partners and types of partnerships capable of truly helping them fight against terrorism,” said Abdramane, as quoted by Reuters.

He added, “Also, the government of Niger forcefully denounces the condescending attitude accompanied by the threat of retaliation from the head of the American delegation towards the Nigerien government and people.”

According to the junta spokesperson, the officials discussed the current military transition in the country, military cooperation between Niger and the US, and Niger’s choice of partners in the fight against militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

The ruling junta in Niger seized power last year and has since kicked out French and other European forces from the country and turned to Russia for support. The country’s neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso have taken similar steps in recent years.

US troops in Niger

As of 2023, there were around 1,100 American troops in Niger which operated out of two bases including a drone base worth $100 million known as Air Base 201, built near Agadez in central Niger.

Since 2018, the base has been used to target Islamic State militants and Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), an al Qaeda-linked group.

As of December, the US reportedly had some 650 personnel working in Niger, including troops stationed at the major drone base.

In his statement, Abdramane noted that the status and presence of American troops in Niger was illegal and violated their constitutional and democratic rules since, according to him, it was unilaterally imposed on the African nation in 2012.

However, he stopped short of asking the US troops to leave.

Niger is not aware of the number of US civilians and troops or even the amount of equipment deployed on its soil, said Abdramane, but said that the American military was under no obligation to respond to any request for help against the militants.

“In light of all the above, the government of Niger, revokes with immediate effect the agreement concerning the status of United States military personnel and civilian employees of the American department of defence on the territory of the Republic of Niger,” said the junta spokesperson.