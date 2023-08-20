Niger coup: Junta says open to dialogue, warns against aggression

Niger coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani said on Saturday (August 19) evening that neither the junta nor the citizens wanted war, and remained open to dialogue. In a televised address, General Tiani said, " I hereby reaffirm that our ambition is not to seize power. I also reaffirm our readiness to engage in any dialogue, as long as it takes into account the orientations desired by the proud and resilient people of Niger."

"In short, neither the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland nor the people of Niger want war and remain open to dialogue. But let there be no misunderstanding: should aggression be undertaken against us, it will not be the walk in the park that some believe it to be. Indeed, they will find us facing 26 million Nigeriens," Tiani added.

'Those imposing sanctions want to isolate Niger when...': Tiani

Coup leader Tiani also said that those who imposed sanctions and threatened to kill thousands of citizens hoped to divide them and impose their will against the people. "They think they can force us to accept by force what is profoundly unacceptable because it is contrary to our vital interests and cardinal values. They want to isolate our country at a time when our people most need community solidarity to better face terrorism and insecurity," he added.

Also read | Niger's new PM says no harm will come to captive president Mohamed Bazoum

The junta was pursuing its own agenda and would launch a national dialogue to consult on a transition back to democracy, which "should last no longer than three years," he further said.

Niger has been placed under a coup since July 26. On Saturday, supporters of the junta were forced to halt a census of people willing to volunteer for non-military roles in defence against a possible intervention by West African powers.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, thousands of supporters, mostly young men, massed outside a stadium in the capital Niamey hours before the scheduled start time of the event.

West African bloc meets ousted president Bazoum

On Saturday, A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met Niger's ousted president Mohamed Bazoum and also held talks with junta leader General Tiani in Niamey. The ECOWAS has been pursuing diplomatic ways to reverse the coup.

Speaking to Reuters, an ECOWAS source said that the delegation was met at Niamey airport by the junta-appointed prime minister and was due to hold talks with the self-declared authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE