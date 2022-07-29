NHS brings down the shutters on its three-decades old gender identity institute

Britain's National Health Service (NHS) has announced that it will be shutting its three-decades-old Gender and Identity Development Service (Gids) centre at Tavistock & Portman NHS foundation. Reportedly, an independent review has found the institute inadequate in dealing with the needs of the patients.

The institute aimed to help children and other young people, confused about their gender identities to find themselves and their identities.

However, in recent times, the whistleblowers, parents and other stakeholders revealed that the institute was inept at handling such delicate discussions, with some alleging that patients were referred to a gender transitioning pathway too quickly.

Keira Bell, a former patient had brought a suit against the institute in the High Court where she questioned the institute's use of puberty blockers.

Keira also stated that she was not challenged enough for her decision as a 16-year-old by the institute when she started taking drugs that transitioned her from female to male. A decision that Keira severely regretted later on in her life.

Moreover, being the lone institute for gender identity in the region, the sheer number of cases overwhelmed the capacity of the institute.

Dr Hilary Cass conducted the independent review and also noted in her interim report, “It has become increasingly clear that a single specialist provider model is not a safe or viable long-term option in view of concerns about lack of peer review and the ability to respond to the increasing demand.”

According to Dr Cass, in recent times, the rise in referrals to the Tavistock clinic led to a backlog of cases with the limited staff getting overburdened. The waiting lists had almost stretched to two years.

NHS now plans to replace the Tavistock clinic with numerous regional centres which will allow patients to receive complete and holistic treatment.

A centre in London and another in northwest England is expected to come up by spring next year as NHS attempts to build a regional network of such institutions. As for children currently enrolled at the clinic, there will be no immediate change.

(With inputs from agencies)



