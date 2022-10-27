New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern visits Antarctica to highlight climate change

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with researchers at New Zealand's Scott Base in Antarctica. Her visit was part of a trip to emphasise the problems with climate change, her nation's commitment to the continent, and the necessity of regional cooperation.

Ardern, who began her 72-hour journey on Wednesday, said in a recording that was sent overnight that New Zealand's presence in Antarctica was at a "critical juncture" since the facility is nearing the end of its existence.

"The role that we play, and our scientists play here, is incredibly important for our present and our future," she said during a visit marking Scott Base's 65th anniversary.

To support its presence there for the next 50 years, New Zealand stated last year that it would be providing NZ$344 million ($200.72 million) for a refurbishment of the base.

"(Antarctica's) becoming an increasingly contested region where we must maintain and protect the integrity of this fragile part of the world," Ardern said in a statement announcing her trip.

About 15% of the continent, or the Ross Dependency, is subject to New Zealand's claim.

"Cooperation in Antarctica and in the Antarctic Treaty System is more important than ever as we tackle the crises of climate change and biodiversity loss," Ardern added.

Both China and Russia have made investments in recent years to increase their presence and capabilities in Antarctica, and Western nations have reacted similarly.

Australia, which has the largest claim to Antarctica, revealed plans to spend slightly over A$804 million ($522.04 million) to boost its interests there by purchasing drones and helicopters and establishing mobile stations earlier this year.

"What (Ardern's) doing is flagging, literally and metaphorically, New Zealand's ongoing commitment to its territorial claim in the Antarctic, its presence in the Antarctic, and its commitment to operating in the Antarctic," said Alan Hemmings, a Christchurch-based specialist on Antarctic governance at the University of Canterbury.

