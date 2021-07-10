New Zealand YouTuber Karl Rock restricted from entering India over visa violations

India restricted the entry of New Zealand YouTuber Karl Edward Rice, also known as Karl Rock after he was found indulging in several visa violations, which includes participating in the anti-CAA protests in the country and also hurting religious sentiments through his YouTube video. He was blacklisted.

Ministry of home affairs officials stated that he was a "habitual offender" and in the past, he has been to various restricted areas in India, including Nagaland and Jammu and Kashmir without taking permission. He made several videos.

Earlier, he had a tourist visa, but it got converted to an X2 visa after his marriage to an Indian national.

Under an X2 visa, foreign nationals are not supposed to indulge in business activity. However, Karl violated this as he created content on YouTube to get monetary benefits.

From 2016 to 2018, he had a tourist visa.

Another tourist visa was issued from 2018 to 2023. In the year 2019, he was given an X2.

He published the book "Indian Survival Guided", which again, is not allowed on Tourist Visa. He also visited restricted areas and covered CAA protests on Youtube which is barred on an X2 visa.

One of his videos, "Do Indians eat beef? guide to eating beef in India", was seen as a major concern.

MHA officials say, "Karl Edward Rice, has been restricted from entering India till next year, due to violating the terms and conditions of his visa. He was found doing business activities, on a tourist visa and also violating certain other visa conditions".

On Friday, July 9, he uploaded a video in which he said "Govt of India has stopped me from returning to India" and "separating me from my wife and family".

Karl is a popular YouTuber who makes videos about travel, especially in India, and speaks Hindi. Last year, he donated plasma amid the COVID-19 pandemic drawing praise from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He is married to Manisha Malik since April 2019.