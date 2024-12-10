Wellington, New Zealand

New Zealand has proposed to ban greyhound racing from 2026 as the percentage of dogs getting injured in races remains significantly high.

The sport has also been under scrutiny in the country as some breeders have been accused of ill-treating and doping them. Over the last decade, the industry has faced criticism, with many urging major changes.

“Despite significant progress made by the greyhound racing industry in recent years, the percentage of dogs being injured remains persistently high,” New Zealand’s Deputy PM and Racing Minister Winston Peters said in a statement on Tuesday (Dec 10).

The government plans to close down the industry over the coming 20 months, giving enough time for the racing dogs to find a new home and people to move to other jobs.

Commercial greyhound racing is allowed only in a few places in the world including New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“This is not a decision that is taken lightly but is ultimately driven by protecting the welfare of racing dogs,” Peters said.

The government has introduced a bill to address the issue of unnecessary killing of racing dogs that “will be passed under urgency,” Peters added. Further legislation will be brought to end the sport.

According to local media reports, there have been 232 greyhound deaths and 900 injuries in 2021. The New Zealand government has also placed the industry “on notice” if the deaths and injuries continue. In the next two-and-a-half years, the Animal rights group ‘Safe’ recorded over 2,500 injuries and nearly 30 deaths.

A ‘monumental win’ or ‘devastating blow’

Although the rehoming of an estimated 2,900 greyhounds remains a challenge, Safe has called the move a “monumental win for animal rights.” The oldest animal welfare charity SPCA said they were “ecstatic” and urged other countries to follow.

However, Greyhound Racing New Zealand is not pleased with the government’s decision and called it a “devastating blow” to the industry.

“We are extremely disappointed that the government has not recognised the work the industry has done to address areas of concern,” the association’s chairman Sean Hannan said in a statement.

“We are extremely concerned for the future of the industry’s greyhounds, which may no longer be a breed seen in New Zealand,” he added, urging the government to reconsider the decision.

According to the data, there are just over 1,000 full-time jobs in greyhound racing, which accounts for 8.5 per cent of New Zealand's NZ$1.3 billion ($760 million) racing industry.

(With inputs from agencies)