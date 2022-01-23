New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding after emergence of Omicron cases, announces restrictions

After the emergence of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases caused by the Omicron variant, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called off her own wedding, she informed on Sunday.

Ardern has tightened Covid restrictions in the country after an outbreak of virus cases caused by the Omicron variant. She also announced mask rules and limited gathering from midnight on Sunday.

As reported, a cluster of nine Omicron cases showed community spread. The cases were found in a family that travelled between cities to attend a wedding from the North to South islands.

While detailing the new restrictions, Ardern said, "My wedding will not be going ahead." The new measures include a limit of 100 fully vaccinated people at events.

"I just joined many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic and to anyone who is caught up in that scenario I am so sorry," she added.

Ardern's wedding with his long-time partner Clarke Gayford was speculated to be scheduled for some time in the next few weeks as they had never mentioned the date.

On being asked about how she felt while setting up the measures that ended her planned nuptials, she said, "Such is life."

"I'm no different to thousands of other New Zealanders who have had much more devastating impacts felt by the pandemic, the most gutting of which is the inability to be with a loved one sometimes when they are gravely ill. That will far outstrip any sadness I experience," she added.

The new restrictions are set to remain in place until at least the end of next month. New Zealand has detected 15,104 Covid-19 cases and recorded 52 deaths since the pandemic began.

The country has also maintained tough border restrictions for much of the last two years to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus.