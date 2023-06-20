New Zealand: Four people hospitalised after man attacks diners at three Chinese restaurants with axe

A man in New Zealand was arrested Monday night after he entered three neighbouring Chinese restaurants and attacked diners at random with an axe. The 24-year-old suspect embarked on the rampage at 9 PM Monday and caused injuries to at least four people, who were rushed to hospitals and were in stable condition.

Police arrested the attacker at the scene and charged him with wounding and intending to cause grievous bodily harm. The motive of the attack was still unclear. Police said they were not looking for more arrests, indicating the attacker acted alone. Diners share shocking account One diner, who came to eat at the restaurant the suspect attacked, recalled a horrifying account of the incident. The New Zealand Herald newspaper quoted one diner as saying, “I was in shock. When I realised what was happening, he tried to target me.” “I blocked his axe with my hand. He was also trying to target my head, so I blocked the axe with my hand,” the man said.

The man added that the attacker chased all of them out of the restaurant and then he went on to attack diners at another restaurant. Auckland City Hospital said Tuesday one victim of the attack was receiving treatment at the hospital and was in stable condition.

North Shore Hospital revealed it discharged a patient earlier with minor injuries, while two other victims were still being treated at the hospital and were stable.

The Herald posted an image of what appeared to be a wood-splitter-style of axe lying on the pavement. Police may file more charges against the suspect According to Acting Detective Inspector Timothy Williams, more charges could be imposed on the suspect as the investigation opens into the case. He will be presented in court on Tuesday.