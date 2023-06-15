New Zealand's biggest meth bust with drug hidden in maple syrup bottles, six arrested

New Zealand law enforcement and customs officials have successfully thwarted a plot to smuggle methamphetamine (meth) hidden within maple syrup bottles that had arrived from Canada. This operation, is regarded as the largest drug seizure at the country's border, as per media reports. The shipment of maple syrup from Canada was intercepted in January, revealing a concealed package of 713 kilograms (1,572 pounds) of methamphetamine. The value of the drugs is estimated to be around $150 million.

Authorities from New Zealand, Australia, and Canada collaborated to dismantle this multimillion-dollar international drug network.

This particular shipment was part of a larger consignment intended for the Australian market, prompting New Zealand police to work closely with the New Zealand Customs Service to intercept it.

In February, five individuals, ranging in age from 22 to 45, were apprehended at a rural property near Helensville while taking possession of the majority of the drug consignment. Subsequently, a 28-year-old man was also arrested when attempting to acquire the remaining portion of the shipment. The individuals involved are scheduled to appear in North Shore and Auckland District Courts in due course. Collaborative efforts yield successful bust New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster emphasized the importance of international cooperation in disrupting the global drug trade. Coster underscored that this significant seizure will help mitigate the harm inflicted upon New Zealand communities by methamphetamine.

“The international drug trade and organized crime groups are creating havoc and harm in communities around the globe, and our best opportunity to disrupt, intercept, and keep our communities safe, is to work collaboratively with other agencies, and other nations,” he said.

Distributing this shipment throughout the country would have caused severe damage to vulnerable communities targeted by criminal groups. Drugs play a substantial role in driving crime in New Zealand, and the detrimental impact of addiction on local communities is readily apparent. Escalating drug smuggling attempts Christine Stevenson, the New Zealand Customs controller, highlighted the escalating trend of transnational organized crime groups engaging in large-scale drug smuggling endeavors at the border.

Notably, this interception of drugs disguised as maple syrup aligns with the recent trend of food-related drug busts. Authorities initiated a large-scale investigation following the death of 21-year-old Aiden Sagala, who passed away on March 7 at Auckland City Hospital after consuming meth-laced beer.

The 328-kilogram methamphetamine seizure included pallets containing kombucha bottles disguised as drug-laced beer cans.

Additionally, an international, multi-agency investigation was launched after an anomalous shipment bound for Melbourne from Canada was discovered. Among the 18 pallets of canola oil, a staggering three tonnes of meth were concealed, further emphasizing the magnitude of the ongoing drug smuggling challenge.