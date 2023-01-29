New Zealand: Four killed after heavy rains, flash floods in Auckland

The death toll in New Zealand’s largest city Auckland due to heavy rains rose to four on Sunday (January 29) as flash floods and landslides continue in the country’s north island for a third day. The city of 1.6 million remained under a state of emergency while the country’s weather agency warned of severe weather for today and Monday. Furthermore, the man who was swept away on Friday was later found dead, said the police, which took the death toll to four people who have been killed due to the record rainfall so far.

The national weather forecaster, MetService has warned of more intense weather conditions on Sunday and Monday for the north island where heavy rainfall could also cause surface and flash flooding. Furthermore, the agency has also warned about “severe thunderstorms” as well as possible downpours from Sunday 7:00 pm (local time) to Monday 10:00 am (local time) in Northland and northern Auckland.

The Auckland Emergency Management controller Rachel Kelleher told the media that they are aware of the weather conditions possibly worsening on Sunday. Meanwhile, the police have confirmed that the man who was previously reported missing after being swept away on Friday in Onewhero, which is around 70 km away from Auckland, was later found dead.

The city police also said they are assisting with traffic management and road closures in Waitomo District which has witnessed “numerous slips, flooding and damage to roads” due to heavy rainfall. According to the police, there has also been “widespread flooding” near the Bay of Plenty and a landslide which has knocked down a house, reported Reuters.

The officials have also said that thousands of people are without power while hundreds remain without access to water. Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins who has been in office less than a week flew over Auckland in a helicopter and described the situation as “unprecedented” in recent memory.



