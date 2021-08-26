New Zealand could be split into North and South Island bubbles amid a surge in cases

A COVID-19 modeller has suggested that New Zealand’s North and South islands could become separate bubbles.

New Zealand's virus-free run since February ended last week as a Delta variant outbreak erupted in Auckland. It quickly spread to the capital Wellington.

Auckland, the largest city, where the majority of cases have been detected, will remain in lockdown until the end of the month.

COVID-19 modeller at the University of Auckland, Shaun Hendy, while speaking to TVNZ said, "I think at this stage, a North Island and South Island split is probably what we’d be looking at".

Hendy further said that in order for the alert levels to drop in the South Island, any wastewater tests would need to come back clear.

Wellington would still need to be cautious, given the 12 positive cases there, Hendy said.