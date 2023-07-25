New York: US FDA recalls 1,400 pounds of cheese over listeria contamination fears

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday announced that 1,400 pounds of cheese from New York based company have been recalled due to fears of listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The warning covers a range of the cheeses by Cooperstown Cheese Company, which is based in Milford, New York. These include company's cheese purchased, sold, and distributed through farmer's markets, restaurants, and retail stores from June 21, 2023, to July 10, 2023.

The FDA's recall comes as a precautionary measure to prevent potential serious infections from listeria.

What is Listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause severe illness, particularly in vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, as it can affect the fetus, leading to miscarriages and stillbirths.

Adults over the age of 65, newborns, and individuals with weakened immune systems are also at higher risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have warned of the dangers associated with listeria contamination.

Mild symptoms of listeria infection include fever, diarrhoea, nausea, and vomiting, while more severe symptoms can manifest as a stiff neck, headache, and convulsions.

According to The Cleveland Clinic, approximately 1,600 people in the US are diagnosed with listeria each year, usually due to consuming contaminated food.

Which cheese was affected?

As per the New York Post, cheese varieties that have been recalled include: Jersey Girl, Toma Celena, SK, Jersey Gold, Marielle, Jersey Girl with garlic/rosemary, Jersey Girl spring onion, Bobby's got the Blues, Toma Torino, Jersey Gold with garlic, and Abbie.

The FDA has recommended consumers to be cautious if they have purchased these products and to return them to the place of purchase for refund.

Reportedly, this is not the first time Cooperstown Cheese Company has faced concerns over listeria contamination. In 2017, the cheesemaker issued a recall for various batches of its roasted garlic cheddar cheese and Toma Celena selection due to bacteria concerns.

(With inputs from agencies)





