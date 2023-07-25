Someone from China is sending hundreds of mysterious parcels to South Koreans

South Korea lately has been grappling with a puzzling situation involving mysterious international parcels randomly sent from China. Some of these parcels have raised concerns due to their potential involvement with unknown hazardous materials.

Now, both South Korean and Chinese authorities are working together to investigate the matter and ensure the safety of citizens.

How did it begin?

The ordeal began when South Korean authorities received reports of suspicious international parcels being delivered to various locations throughout the country.

Alarm bells were sounded when three workers at a care center for the disabled in Ulsan fell ill with dizziness and breathing difficulties after opening a package. Authorities identified an invoice on the parcel suggesting it had been sent from Taiwan.

However, an investigation by Taiwan's customs agency revealed that the parcel had actually originated from Shenzhen, China, and had reached South Korea via Taiwan.

What was found in those parcels?

Following the initial report, South Korean police received a staggering 2,793 additional reports of suspicious parcels from across the nation.

However, investigations into 679 cases revealed no links to terrorism and no presence of toxic or hazardous substances. The South Korean prime minister's office confirmed that there were no indications of terrorism-related threats or intelligence, nor were there any casualties.

While some parcels contained harmless items like lip balm or other inexpensive products, others were found to be completely empty.

South Korea seeks China's assistance

Taking the matter seriously, South Korea has now sought China's assistance in solving the mysterious case. A joint investigation is currently underway, with the involvement of Interpol and other overseas agencies.

The situation has also drawn the attention of Taiwan, which has suspended the receipt and delivery of stopover mail from Shenzhen as a precautionary measure.

The 'Brushing Scam' Angle

As the investigation continues, South Korean authorities are considering the possibility that these parcels might be part of a "brushing scam" carried out by Chinese online shopping malls.

In a brushing scam, packages are sent randomly from an international sender to manipulate business performance or generate fake positive reviews.

This practice, while not posing direct threats to recipients' safety, can lead to confusion, waste of resources, and, in this case, heightened health concerns.