New York offers $100 to citizens who get vaccinated against COVID-19

The mayor of New York has announced a program that offers $100 to New Yorkers who get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly announced that the city will offer the incentive to every adult citizen who gets their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine from a city-run vaccination site.

The development comes as people remain sceptical of vaccines, even as COVID-19 infections in the US spike as the more infectious Delta variant keeps spreading.

"I think when someone says, here's one hundred dollars for you, that's going to make a big impact," said de Blasio during a news conference.

In another development, as per reports, New York state employees must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested, a mandate that goes into effect on Labor Day. The move was announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday.

Vaccination will be required for all healthcare workers working in state hospitals, Cuomo said, however, no testing option will be made available.

"That is a point of contact that could be a serious spreading event, and we want to make sure that those healthcare workers are vaccinated, period," the governor said.

