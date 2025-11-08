Zohran Mamdani's victory in New York Mayoral elections has created history. As posts related to him went viral on social media, Stereogum, a music magazine in the US, shared a 2017 email sent by Mamdani, when the NYC-mayor elect was a struggling rapper. In the mail, Mamdani has requested Stereogum to share his new song titled "Salaam". Mamdani wrote that the song is about how a Muslim man feels in America and what fears he/she has to encounter and why. He also shafted link of his song cloud. Responding to the mail dated March 2017, Stereogum spologised and said they had missed the mail. A similar screenshot of the same mail sent to Passion of the Weiss founder Jeff Weiss was also shared on social media.

Mamdani's rap songs have gone viral after his victory. Earlier during the campaign another song titled "Nani" went viral. Mamdani, as rapper released songs under the moniker of Mr. Cardamom. He even showed his love for Bollywood music during his victory speech as 'Dhoom Machale' played while he was on the stage. In teh 2017 song Salaam, Mamdani praises the 'Holy Land Five' — five men convicted in 2008 of donating over $12 million to Palestinian terror outfit Hamas. Among other rap songs of Mamdani that have found an audience is also his first single released in 2015, 'Kanda (Chap Chap)', where pays homage to roti or chapati.





Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani registered a spectacular victory in New York Mayoral elections on Nov 4 by defeating Trump-backed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, an independent candidate, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. Mamdani knows that he has created history as he is the man of many firsts - first Indian-American to be the mayor of NYC, first immigrant mayor of NYC, first Muslim mayor of NYC, first South Asian mayor of NYC and the youngest mayor of the city in over a century.

After his victory, he introduced the five women who will co-chair his transition. The transition team includes former deputy mayors Maria Torres-Springer and Melanie Hartzog, former FTC Chair Lina Khan, and United Way of New York City CEO Grace Bonilla. Meanwhile, Mamdani's first outing after win was with US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a Nepalese restaurant called Laliguras Bistro. Images of two having momos, chilli chicken and chai (tea) went viral!